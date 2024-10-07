KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysian screenwriter, producer and director Adele Lim will has been named to helm the production of The Princess Diaries 3, as Anne Hathaway returns to reprise her role of Mia Thermopolis — twenty years later.

It will be the second time for Lim to be responsible for a Disney production after writing the 2021 animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon.

She made her directorial debut with the raunchy Lionsgate R-rated female Asian American comedy, Joy Ride.

The Princess Diaries in 2001, was followed up by Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement in 2004, both starring Julie Andrews and directed by the late Garry Marshall.

Debra Martin Chase is producing Princess Diaries 3 while executive producers include Lim’s producing partner Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack and Flora Greeson takes on the screenplay.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim told Deadline.

“We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Lim’s credits include being a writer-producer on such TV shows as One Tree Hill and Lethal Weapon, as well as being the co-showrunner on the CW series Star-Crossed.

She wrote Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Jon Chu-directed rom-com Crazy Rich Asians which picked up nominations for Best Picture at the Golden Globes and Producers Guild Awards and won the Critics Choice Award.

Last year Lim partnered with Naia Cucukov to form the production company 100 Tigers, which aims to “foster and empower artists and projects that share our passion for female-forward, cross-cultural stories with global appeal and a glossy edge.”

100 Tigers has several projects in development at various studios including Amazon/MGM, HBO Max and ABC.

Cucukov was a former Walden Media senior executive who’s credits include the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club and Manhunt.