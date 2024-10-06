KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Oasis have added Australia to their list of dates for their highly anticipated reunion tour as they make a return down under after almost two decades.

Oasis, who last toured Australia in 2005 for their Don’t Believe the Truth tour, will be in Melbourne on October 31 before playing in Sydney on November 7.

Earlier this week, Liam and Noel Gallagher announced a string of shows across North America – marking the first international dates for their reunion tour.

Shortly after, four new dates were added due to “phenomenal demand”, reported NME.

Tickets for the North American leg of the reunion tour went on sale on Friday and promptly sold out. Fans have been reacting to the extensive queues, with one calling it the “most frustrating experience of my life”.

Meanwhile, an exclusive source told the publication that the Gallagher brothers are set to announce more reunion shows within the US and other international territories such as South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Oasis have also pre-warned fans of fake re-sale tickets for the North American leg of the tour, after over 9,000 tickets surfaced on two of the largest resale platforms ahead of their official sale, despite the fact fans hadn’t been able to purchase legitimate tickets yet.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who last took the stage together in August 2009, finally buried the hatchet and sparked off a frenzy upon announcing the reunion tour, which was said to spark the biggest demand for music tickets Britain.