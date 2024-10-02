LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — A representative for Drake has denied claims that the rapper sent a cease and desist letter to Kendrick Lamar regarding his Super Bowl LIX performance.

Music manager Wack 100 went viral over the weekend after accusing Drake of trying to block Lamar from performing the song Not Like Us by sending a cease-and-desist letter, but a rep for Drake told Rolling Stone the rumour is “not true.”

Another source clarified that “there was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone.”

Wack 100 made the claims during a conversation on the Clubhouse app, where he alleged, “[Drake] served a cease-and-desist [to] Kendrick Lamar so he can’t perform Not Like Us.

The comments sparked widespread speculation online among fans, with some pointing to past conflicts between the two artists.

Wack also theorised that Jay-Z would push back on any potential cease and desist.

This moment reminded fans of Kendrick’s previous accusation during “Euphoria” that Drake had sent a cease and desist to Republic Records over the song Like That by Future, Metro Boomin, and Lamar.

Drake responded in his song Family Matters, where he rapped, “A cease-and-desist is for h**s / Can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth.”

The accusation follows another incident where the Tupac Shakur estate sent a cease and desist to Drake, demanding the removal of his song Taylor Made, which used AI replication of Tupac’s vocals.