SEOUL, Sept 28 — Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin is putting all of her chips on the table in a gamble to get her old job back.

The stakes have been raised, with the producer of girl group NewJeans selling her home to help cover the 2.3-billion-won (RM7.24 million) legal expenses accumulated so far in the continuing saga of her showdown with ADOR and its parent company, entertainment giants HYBE.

In her first appearance in four months, Hee-jin gave a speech at the Davinci Motel lecture program held in Itaewon, central Seoul yesterday, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

Much has happened in the latest instalment of the drama since came as Min's last public at her second press conference after a local court sided with her over HYBE in her request to stop the latter from voting to oust her as the CEO of ADOR in a shareholders meeting.

ADOR board members voted to remove Min as CEO anyway, and gave the job to Kim Ju-young, HYBE's head HR officer of HYBE, on August 27.

Hee-jin meanwhile branded their decision, and her contract to remain as producer unilateral and unfair.

“Ordering me to just be a producer proves just how ignorant they are of the job,” she said.

“I wouldn't have come (to ADOR) if I had known what they would do to me.

“There is no meaning to doing this job if management and [music] production are separated.”

She went on, saying, “I'm not as rich as you think and I'm going to sell the house because of the expenses.

“But you can't make a sin that doesn't exist. I know the laws of nature where lies, no matter how exaggerated or big they are, are brought forth to light eventually.”

Hee-jin failure was definitely not an option in her legal battles.

“Let me curse just one more time. I have to ******* win.”

The lecture that was supposed to last an hour and 40 minutes, went on for 2 hours and 13 minutes.

She also revealed a demo version of a new NewJeans track produced by FRNK.

The future of NewJeans is,uncertain now. after the ultimatum of reinstating Hee-jin as CEO by September 24 ended.

After their demand, many now await with bated breath of just what the outcome will be.

The band have to a seven-year contract, which runs out in 2029, but they have already shown unwillingness to continue under the current arrangement.

Koreaboo estimated that the band would have to pay about 300 billion South Korean Won (RM944 million) to terminate the contract early.