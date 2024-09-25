KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Globe-trotting K-pop boy group Seventeen has just announced today the Asian leg of its “Right Here” World Tour.

The tour is scheduled to conclude in Bangkok on February 15 next year. Other dates include:

Bulacan, the Philippines: January 18 and 19, 2025

January 18 and 19, 2025 Singapore: January 25

January 25 Jakarta: February 8, 2025

No date was announced for Kuala Lumpur.

“More details on the tour will be released at a later date.

“We look forward to Carat’s love and support,” its agency Pledis Entertainment said in a brief statement on social media Weverse, referring to the fandom.

The announcement came just days after the group announced its 12th mini album Spill the Feels that will drop on October 14.