CALIFORNIA, Sept 15 — Jennifer Lopez and actor Affleck have reunited — briefly — as they go through with their divorce.

The estranged couple came together for an unexpected gathering over brunch together with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California yesterday, reported Page Six in an exclusive report.

A source revealed to the publication that “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”

The pair were also photographed having what appeared to be an intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were accompanied by Affleck’s children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16.

Apart from the actor's apparent discomfort at the presence of the paparazzi, the family session appeared to go well — even with the appearance of Affleck’s ex-wife actress Jennifer Garner, who was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after grabbing brunch.

The sighting comes almost a month after actress and singer Lopez filed for divorce on what would have been the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple officially separated on April 26.

Affleck usual surly mood did not seem to affect the meeting. — Screenshot from Instagram/thecelebrityfinder

They did not sign a prenup , which could potentially lead to a battle over assets, including their Beverly Hills mansion that they put up for sale for US$68 million (RM297 million) in July.

Affleck — who was rumored to have been spending time with Kick Kennedy — has since moved to a US$20 million (RM86 million) mansion in the Pacific Palisades, while Lopez has been house hunting.

Affleck and Lopez first met in 2002, got engaged - and ended it in 2004, before moving in different directions.

Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and had twins Max and Emme.

Affleck meanwhile was married Garner from 2005 to 2018, and have three kids together, in daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

The couple sparked rumours when they were spotted together in April 2021, before confirming their rekindled romance, and tied the knot in July 2022.

On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.