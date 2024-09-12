SINGAPORE, Sept 12 — A sibling rivalry awaits as Malaysia-born brothers and actors Christopher Lee and Frederick Lee have both been nominated for Best Leading Actor at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Bell Awards for their roles in the legal drama Port Of Lies (2023) and Night Blindness (2023) respectively.

The nominees for the Golden Bell Awards, often referred to as Taiwan’s Emmys, were revealed on September 11, according to a report published in The Straits Times yesterday.

Christopher, 53, earned his nomination for playing public defender Tong Bao-ju in Port Of Lies.

The series, which received the most nominations this year with 16, also saw nods for Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

This marks Christopher’s sixth nomination at the Golden Bell Awards, where he has already won three times.

Reflecting on the news, he noted the coincidence that he was golfing when he found out, just like with past nominations. “It seems destined that I receive such good news whenever I play golf,” he said.

Frederick, 48, is nominated for his role as a monument conservator in Night Blindness (2023).

He expressed his excitement about being nominated alongside his brother, calling it a “once in a lifetime” experience.

The brothers face competition from Taiwanese actors Hsia Ching-ting, Yao Chang, and Mike He.

The Golden Bell Awards will take place at the Taipei Music Centre on October 18 and 19.