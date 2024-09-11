KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Dave Grohl, the frontman of the Foo Fighters rock band, said he has fathered a baby girl out of wedlock, in an admission posted on his Instagram page.

The confession has taken the Internet by storm as the accomplished musician and songwriter is prominent for his “good guy” persona, which grew from his affable and approachable nature with fans and other artistes.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” Grohl wrote.

He did not identify the mother of his new baby.

Grohl is married to American director Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three daughters.

He was previously married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, but the marriage ended after just a year, also due to infidelity.

Grohl gained prominence as the drummer for the grunge band Nirvana, during its meteoric in the early 1990s.

After the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Grohl went on to found the Foo Fighters and establish himself as its frontman and guitarist, enjoying great commercial and critical success.