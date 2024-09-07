MANCHESTER, Sept 7 — A ‘smug’ Liam Gallagher told a fan to “SHUTUP” as many reached out to him on social media over the pricey tickets for the reunion tour.

On X, a user commented “Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It's genuinely a shame.”

It took all of two minutes for the frontman of the English rock band to reply, brushing off the dissatisfaction with the reply.

SHUTUP — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

Fans took to X to reply when Liam, 51, posted, “OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF*****G x”.

To a query from another fan who asked “Got any spare tickets?”, he replied, “S*** loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only”.

He took the time to sarcastically dish it to fans, including one who queried, “How does Peggy feel about the reunion” referring to Peggy Gallagher, a single mother who brought up the siblings of Paul, Noel and Liam, he replied, “She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket”.

Asked by another, “Why couldnt u giver a free one u mong”, he replied, “Free don’t be silly”.

His handful of replies also included to a fan asking him how he was feeling, to which he replied, “SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F*** I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day”.

Oasis set off a frenzy with the announcement of their much-anticipated reunion tour next year.

Fans complained about missing on tickets after system glitches, while ‘luckier’ fans who managed to purchase tickets paid astronomical prices above those advertised after waiting hours in an online queue

It was reported on the weekend that some fans paid a whopping £355 (RM2,108) for a ticket that was initially advertised as costing £148 (RM841) thanks to the dynamic pricing system which sees tickets increase in price accordingly to demand.

The system introduced by Ticketmaster in 2022 resulted in UK watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announcing a probe into the pricing.

Dynamic pricing is not in itself unlawful, but it said, “where businesses use dynamic pricing or other complex pricing systems, they must not mislead customers about their prices, and must be transparent about how prices are set”.

Liam's reaction to upset fans, further infuriated loyal supporters of the band after an old tweet from 2017 where he ranted about ticket prices resurfaced.

In the tweet, Liam wrote: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG.”

Prior to the launch of tickets sales, unverified reports claimed that Liam and Noel stand to make as much as £50m (RM284 million) between them from shows alone, with likely additional boosts from merch sales, sponsorship deals and other branding.