PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Megan Thee Stallion took to social media late last night to announce the release of her single, Neva Play, this Friday September 6, after first teasing it over the weekend — and confirming featuring Kpop BTS boyband leader, RM.

Her post was accompanied by the announcement and a caption that read “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before”.

Neva Play won’t be the first time Meg has worked with members of BTS.

In 2021, she jumped on the remix to the boy band’s Billboard Hot 100-topping single Butter, which they all performed together at BTS’ concert in Los Angeles that November, reported Billboard.

“I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, ‘I really want to do a song with BTS, I don’t know what I can do or what we’re going to do,'” she recalled to Entertainment Tonight the following February.

“Around that the same time, they wound up reaching out to me and asking me to do the Butter remix. So, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The rapper released her third studio album, Megan, in June and performed at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris last month, as the Democratic candidate for president continues on the election trail ahead of Americans heading to the polls on November 5.

The BTS rapper released his solo album Right Place, Wrong Match in May.