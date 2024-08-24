KUALA LUMPUR, August 24 — The highly-anticipated live-action Malaysian superhero film Keluang Man is a film to to look out for next year.

With principal photography completed recently, producers Astro Shaw officially unveiled the official suit design for the caped crusader in all its glory.

The reveal was in collaboration with local coffee brand Wonda Coffee, who launched their new ‘Wonda Kopi Edisi Kluang’ featuring Keluang Man artwork on its new line of can designs at Desa Park City yesterday.

The launch ceremony offered a first look at the bold new suit design, donned by Keluang Man himself, actor Nas Muammar Zar.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming film and the new look of the beloved 90’s Malaysian animated icon created by the late animator Datuk Kamn Ismail:

• Principal photography for Keluang Man officially completed on August 19 after 64 days of shooting at multiple locations including KL, Tanjung Malim, Ipoh and Kluang.

• The live-action film will follow the direction of its animated series which centres on psychiatry patient Borhan becomingme a masked vigilante; however, it will have a more contemporary touch to it according to director Anwari Ashraf.

• Unlike the animated suit which featured a brown cape, cowl and gloves, the new suit appears to be in shades of purple (the iconic Keluang Man colour) with a distinctive helmet-looking cowl and including knee and fist guards.

• Anwari also said more than 10 mockups of the suit thrown about before eventually settling for the final choice.

• Amongst the main reason for the look includes for ease of mobility during shooting especially for the fight scenes.

• The suit concept was designed by Malaysian artist and one of Keluang Man’s script writers Roshfaizal Ariffin and was brought to life by Mohammad Nor who has worked on costumes for the 2004 local historical epic film Puteri Gunung Ledang.

Sacrifices in Becoming Keluang Man

The task of becoming Keluang Man is not an easy feat, says actor Nas Muammar Zar.

He embarked on a carb-free diet which has been his routine for the last ten months, and will continue to do so until the film releases next year.

Actor Nas Muammar Zar has been on a carb-free diet for ten months now and will continue to do so until the release of ‘Keluang Man’. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

He admitted that he turned down other acting jobs during the course of filming as he was committed to the project.

When describing the new suit, Nas said that it is comfortable enough to wear despite it being heavy.

He said that among the challenging aspects of donning the suit was having to wear it for 12 hours straight as well as filming fight scenes in the rain in it.

“This project is by far the most challenging project in my career.

“It tested my physical endurance in terms of fighting, as well as other challenges that pushed me to become a more versatile actor,” he said.

Other stars re set to appear in Keluang Man are Datuk Rosyam Nor, Remy Ishak, Anwaar Beg Moghal, local radio icon Halim Othman, Amelia Henderson, Sham Sunder, Dennis Yin, and Miss Universe Malaysia 2019, Shweta Sekhon.

‘Keluang Man’ will be making his first public appearance in the suit at this year's Merdeka Day celebration on August 31 at Dataran Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Expect More Keluang Man in the Near Future?

Etika Group of Companies’ chief executive officer Santharuban Thurai Sundaram, on behalf of the Wonda Coffee brand said that they are excited about the collaboration with Astro Shaw on the beloved local IP.

Apart from launching the ‘Wonda Kopi Edisi Kluang’, they are also working with Astro Shaw to introduce a few other collectibles as a form of promotion to build up anticipation for the film.

Keluang Man will also be making an appearance in the new suit at this year’s Merdeka day celebration on August 31 at Dataran Putrajaya.