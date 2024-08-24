PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Singer Justin Bieber and model wife Hailey are officially parents.

The couple shared the news of the new addition to their family on Justin's Instagram today.

“WELCOME HOME,” he posted in the caption alongside a photo of baby Jack Blues Bieber's little foot.

Hailey shared Justin's post to her Instagram Story.

The announcement from the musician, 30, and his wife, 27, was celebrated by Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, who tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Meanwhile celebrity friends were just as enthusiastic over the arrival of baby Jack.

Kylie Jenner commenting under Justin's post, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES” while rapper Ice Spice, the rapper posted, “Baby fever up 1000.”

Jack's arrival comes three months after Justin and Hailey first announced they were expecting in May when she was six months along in the pregnancy.