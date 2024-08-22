KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Lionsgate has pulled the trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded epic Megalopolis following backlash over fake quotes attributed to famous film critics. The studio admitted, “We screwed up” in response to the criticism.

The Guardian reported that the video, released yesterday, features negative quotes supposedly from well-known critics about Coppola’s acclaimed films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, with narration stating, “Genius is often misunderstood”.

However, Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri pointed out that many of these quotes are fabricated and do not appear in the original reviews. For instance, the New Yorker’s Pauline Kael’s purported critique of The Godfather as “diminished by its artsiness” is absent from her positive reviews of the film. Similarly, the quote attributed to the Village Voice’s Andrew Sarris, describing The Godfather as “a sloppy, self-indulgent movie”, does not match his actual review. Daily News critic Rex Reed’s alleged comment on Apocalypse Now as “an epic piece of trash” is also not found in his critique.

A Lionsgate spokesperson told Variety that the trailer will be immediately withdrawn. The company also issued an apology to the critics, Francis Ford Coppola, and American Zoetrope, acknowledging the error in their review process.

“We screwed up and are deeply sorry.”

Megalopolis premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, receiving mixed reviews. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw criticised it as “a bloated, boring, and bafflingly shallow film”.

Described as “a Roman epic set in modern America,” the film stars Adam Driver and reportedly cost Coppola US$120 million (RM525.8 million). Lionsgate acquired it for US distribution, with a release scheduled for September.

Last month, footage also surfaced showing Coppola attempting to kiss female extras on set, leading to claims of unprofessional behaviour by the director. The Guardian said it has contacted Lionsgate for a response.