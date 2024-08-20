KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Actress Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin is preferring to stay mum on whatever’s going on with ex-husband Syamsul Yusof’s marriage.

Harian Metro reported Puteri Sarah saying, “I know there are many who would like me to speak on the situation since yesterday, but I apologise because I cannot give you what you want.”

She said that she did not want anything she said to have a negative bearing on the troubles of other people.

Puteri Sarah also told Harian Metro, “I believe that whatever Syamsul’s decision, it was made willingly without coercion from anyone.”

The actress said that she was currently in a good place being a single mother to her and Syamsul’s two children and had “no time” to think about other people’s problems as she was focusing on her own family.

Puteri Sarah and Syamsul had divorced after the latter announced his marriage to actress Iza Kazar last year, though the latter had initially refused Puteri Sarah’s divorce petition.

Syamsul’s marriage to Ira Kazar looks to be a brief one as he filed for divorce yesterday, his lawyer confirmed.