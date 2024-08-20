Kuala Lumpur, Aug 20 — As if Japanese idol group AKB48 performing wasn't enough, fans were wowed when AKB48 Group Live in KL 2024 ~ First Cry ~ also featured four sister groups together onstage at Zepp Kuala Lumpur last night.

Over 2,000 fans from Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia were treated to over three hours of performances by AKB48, STU48, Quadlips, JKT48, and KLP48.

Armed with glow sticks, those in attendance danced and sang along popular tunes such as Quadlips' Catch Me Kiss Me and Overdrive, STU48’s Ai no Omosa and Kurayami, JKT48’s Rapsodi and Fortune Cookie Yang Mencinta, and AKB48’s Everyday, Kachuusha and Koi Tsun Jatta.

However, it was KLP48's much-anticipated debut that was the focus of many that night, with the youngest outfit in the idol family serving up their first single, their version of the classic AKB48 track in . The group Heavy Rotation in Malay, alongside performances in English, Mandarin, and Japanese.

The KLP48 Official Fan Club was also officially launched.

All five groups took to the stage together to perform AKB48's signature tune Aitakatta for the grand finale.

And if all that wasn't enough, fans were further treated to a meet and greet session, allowing fans to interact with their favourite idols for a post-concert chat.

Organized by 48 Entertainment and executed locally by iMe Malaysia, AKB48 Group Live in KL 2024 ~ First Cry ~ was a landmark event for the J-pop community in Malaysia. Fans can stay updated on KLP48’s activities on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, or visiting their official site.