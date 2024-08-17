NEW YORK, Aug 17 — You read that right.

American actress Dakota Johnson and English singer-songwriter and musician Chris Martin are still together despite headlines flying about amidst rumours of a potential breakup.

A rep for the Madame Web actresssaid Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have not gone their separate ways, reported People in an exclusive.

“They are happily together”.

Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, were most recently spotted together at Glastonbury Festival in the UK as Coldplay headlined.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” said insider said at the time, adding that the duo is “going strong”.

People also reported that the couple was also together in Helsinki two weeks ago.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles after Martin finalised his divorce from actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016.

Martin and Johnson apparently became “pretty serious” in 2019, and the the musician publicly dedicated Universe to his longtime love during an October 2021 Coldplay concert.

Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18 with Martin — has given Johnson her public stamp of approval, telling Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, “I love her.”

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her”.

Paltrow expressed her fondness for Johnson again in 2023 during an Instagram Q&A, telling her followers, “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”