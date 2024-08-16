PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Ed Sheeran has now owns a minority stake in English Premier League team, Ipswich Town Football Club.

Sheeran has been a lifelong fan of the Tractor Boys and has been the shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams since 2021.

The 33-year-old’s total stake in the Premier League club, acquired through Gamechanger 20 Ltd, is 1.4%. He will not be a voting shareholder or a board member.

As part of the agreement, Sheeran will have long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road, which he has personalised before the 2024-25 season.

“I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my home town football club,” Sheeran told Ipswich’s official website.

“It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

“I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

“This is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get on to me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!,” said Sheeran.

“I’m excited for the Premier League to start this weekend. Let’s go!”

Sheeran is the latest A-lister to own a piece of footie action.

Celebrity chef Delia Smith has been involved with Ipswich’s great rivals, Norwich City, for more than two decades while pop legend Elton John was the chair of Watford FC, the team he supported from the age of seven, from 1976 to 2002.

In 2021 the actors Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool, and Rob McElhenney, of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, completed their 100% takeover of Wrexham FC, reported Guardian.

Club chairman Mark Ashton meanwhile said, “This is an incredibly proud day for the Football Club.

“The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the Club feels like the natural progression in our relationship.

“For one of the biggest artists in the world to give us so much of his time and give the club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for very little in return, highlights just what makes this relationship such a special one.”