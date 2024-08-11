PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — There have been numerous, extremely dangerous online challenges.

From the Tide Pod challenge that involved consuming laundry detergent to Nyquil Chicken, a recipe that involved boiling poultry in liquid medication, there is no end to the countless examples of dangerous scenarios many of these challenges pose.

Now comes one of the most potentially dangerous. The #SugaChallenge, which is — drunk driving. Or at least what it appears so.

#SugaChallenge

It was reported that the #SugaChallenge was started by members of ARMY (the moniker for BTS fans) on social media, though many within the fandom have come forward to denounce the dangerous trend.

How did it start

It follows the K-pop star's ongoing drunk driving controversy where it was discovered his blood alcohol limit was nearly eight times higher than the legal limit.

According to Koreaboo, Suga had initially testified that he only had one glass of beer, which did not appear the case after they found him intoxicated after a fall from an electric scooter.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

So what IS #SugaChallenge

It involves drinking in cars. And posting pictures of booze while in a ride, some appearing to be behind the wheel — which is not only illegal, dangerous, but also undeniably stupid, whether it be the actual act of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, or merely images glorifying the idea of it.

The trend is especially obvious on X.

ARMY LETS DO THE #SugaChallengeDRINK 7 BOTTLESRUN OVER 7 CYCLISTSGO 7 TIMES OVER THE SPEED LIMITDRIVE THROUGH 7 NEIGHBORHOODSBTS IS ALWAYS 7 ALWAYS WITH YOU MIN YOONGI#SugaChallenge pic.twitter.com/obTaoB96iC — nav (@tonemaxxing) August 10, 2024

You know you gotta do it One for the road #SugaChallenge https://t.co/ojssR5q0kC pic.twitter.com/4Yrcd9b2v1 — dms (@IMPURlT1ES) August 9, 2024

But did fans REALLY start it though?

While some have pointed out the supposed trend was most possibly mere trolling, others have argued it was to divert attention from the case.

It has to be noted there is verification if the challenge indeed originated from or was promoted by actual fans.

Still. this reckless behaviour online should be nipped in the Bud.