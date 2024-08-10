PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Diver Maddison Keeney made history by earning Australia's first ever medal in the Women's 3m springboard, but receiving her silver became an even more amazing moment when her medal was presented by International Olympic Committee member, actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

#MichelleYeoh, actress and #IOC Member, awarded medals to Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani during the #diving medal ceremony after the Women's 3m Springboard Final on August 09, 2024 in Paris. Chen added the women's 3m springboard gold to her synchronized title and her teammate Chang... pic.twitter.com/wFAJck9640 — ShanghaiEyeofficial (@ShanghaiEye) August 10, 2024

The 28-year-old who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but raised in Perth was seen saying to Keeney was seen saying to Yeoh: “I love you by the way. You're amazing,” reported Nine Australia.

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani also received their gold and the bronze respectively from Yeoh.

Yeoh, 62. meanwhile took to Instagram to share what a special moment it was for her too.

“My first Olympic medal presentation to one of my favourite sports!! Awesome!! Congratulations to China and Australia! So well deserved,” she captioned.

.