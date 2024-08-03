KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Performing ‘live’ the best way for artists and musicians to promote their music and showcase their talents.

Most performers would prefer ‘live’ shows in more conventional venues such as event spaces or a stadium.

For the more adventurous, and creative — there's going against the norm and picking out more unconventional stages and backdrops.

Over the last few years, artists from Indonesia and Malaysia have opted to showcase their ‘live’ performances in more unique settings.

Indonesian band Good Morning Everyone’s ‘live’ on a boat session

Indonesian alternative pop band Good Morning Everyone recently shared their latest ‘live’ session video on Youtube.

This time around, the band took it up a notch by choosing to perform some of their hits in a semi-acoustic session while cruising on a boat.

Their ‘live’ session took place at the Tanjung Puting National Park in the southeast part of West Kotawaringin Regency in the Indonesian province of Central Kalimantan.

The band did a 20-minute show while cruising down the Kalimantan river, showcasing not just their music but the beauty of nature as well.

This is not their first time doing their ‘live’ session at unconventional locations.

Last year, they performed in the middle of a market at Pasar Johar in Semarang which is located in central java.

Touching the grass with Efek Rumah Kaca

Award-winning Indonesian rock band Efek Rumah Kaca had the crowd going last weekend during their set at Taman Brightspot in the Urban Forest Cipete, Jakarta on July 27 where the band performed on a stageless lawn surrounded by fans.

A few videos currently circulating on X, showed the band rocking out as crowds and and bopped along with social media users impressed by the crowd's turnouts.

According to the event’s website, Taman Brightspot is part of Indonesia’s annual local vendors festival Brightspot Market which started back in 2009 and this year's theme, was the outdoors.

The festival featured over 100 local brands from fashion, lifestyle, food, arts and collectibles as well as ‘live’ performances.

Rapper ChronicalZ Pop-up Show Under a Flyover in KL

Local rapper ChronicalZ made waves in the local hip hop scene in July last year after he did a pop-up show under a flyover across TREC KL at Jalan Tun Razak.

The pop-up show which is in collaboration with local designer brand Against Lab saw the rapper pull up to the venue in a van and start performing surrounded by his fans in the intimate showcase.

It was also in conjunction with the release of his debut album Professional Overthinker.

The pop-up show also featured other local rappers such as Nakalness, Addy Khayal, Guccimith, Ichu, Fuego and Putri Dahlia.

No Good’s Historical Punk Gong Tour in 2022

Local punk rock band No Good deserves a spot in the list especially for their 2022’s Punk Gong tour across peninsular Malaysia and Singapore.

From small boiler room venues to open air sheds to rocking out in the middle of Bukit Bintang — the Punk Gong tour had it all.

The band had also made a documentary on their debut tour which was shared on Youtube in collaboration with Vans Malaysia.

One of the highlights of the documentary was the band’s show in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, where they performed at an open air shed in the middle of a rubber estate.

According to their vocalist and guitarist Smek Almohdzar said that it was one of their most memorable shows they’ve done.

"Kuala Pilah I think it's something that is incomparable, nothing could recreate such a moment,” he said in the documentary.

No Good wrapped up their Punk Gong tour by throwing a last minute, free show in the middle of Bukit Bintang, in front of Pavilion KL in conjunction with the Vans Sidewalk Session after having to cancel their last show which was supposed to be in Cherating, Pahang.

The show took KL by storm with a massive fan turnout which created a buzz on social media.