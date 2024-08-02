PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Have you heard of K-pop girl group BabyMonster?

The seven-member group is making waves with their dynamic performances and chart-topping hits.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds, the group combines unique cultural influences, bringing a fresh and vibrant energy to the K-pop scene.

Who are BabyMonster?

Babymonster (also known as Baemon) was formed under YG Entertainment in 2023, the same label behind other big names such as Blackpink, Treasure, and iKon.

They were formed through global auditions,organised by YG Entertainment.

The name BabyMonster combines the word "baby," symbolising newness and youth, with the word "monster," suggesting power and impact according to AllKpop.

The group consists of seven members:

• Ruka (22) - Main dancer and rapper from Japan, one of the first female Japanese idols to debut under YG

• Pharita (18) - Thai vocalist

• Asa (18) - Japanese main rapper and dancer, also one of the first female Japanese idols to debut under YG.

• Ahyeon (17) - Vocalist, rapper, and dancer

• Rami (16) - Main vocalist and dancer from South Korea

• Rora (15) - Korean lead Vocalist and visual

• Chiquita (15) - Thai vocalist, dancer, and youngest of the group

What makes them hot?

Their debut single, Batter Up, set a record with 22.59 million views within 24 hours, making it the most-viewed K-pop debut song in a single day.

The track also climbed to number 5 on the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales chart.

Their mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, released on April 1, 2024, features the track Like That, which includes a special contribution from pop star Charlie Puth.

The pre-release track Stuck in the Middle quickly surpassed 20 million views within its first day.

Their mix of youthful energy and strong performances, along with YG Entertainment's high-profile support, boosts their growing popularity.

Their Instagram has currently over 6.5 million followers with over 404 posts.

Where should you start with them

Try these on for size.

BabyMonster's Top Songs on Spotify

Where can you catch them next?

BabyMonster will kick off their See You There fan meet tour on August 10 in Singapore.

The tour will hold stops at Bangkok on August 17, Jakarta on August 24, Tokyo on August 31, and Taipei on September 7.

They are also set to perform at Japan's Summer Sonic 2024 music festival on August 18.