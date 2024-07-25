PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Canadian singer Celine Dion is gearing up for a triumphant comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old music legend is set to perform a single song during the ceremony, reportedly earning her a whopping US$2 million (RM9.33 million) paycheck.

The Olympics is reportedly also covering her huge travel bill for jets, boats, and other expenses apart from the performance fee.

French journalist Thierry Moreau revealed on X earlier this morning that Dion rehearsed Edith Piaf's La vie en rose in a duet with Lady Gaga, while dressed in Dior, complete with a pink and black feather cape.

Gaga performed the song in the eight-time Oscar nominated 2018 movie A Star Is Born which included one for Best Actress for her portrayal of Ally, eventually taking home a statuette for Best Original Song for Shallow.

The Grammy-winning artist has been largely out of the public eye since revealing her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

Dion's potential appearance at the Olympics has sparked considerable buzz, particularly following her sighting in Paris earlier this week.

Dion has previously graced the stage at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics opening ceremony, delivering a memorable rendition of The Power of the Dream.

She first disclosed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune disorder in December 2022.

There is no cure for for the syndrome which is progressive, but treatment can help control symptoms.

Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

She made a surprise appearance earlier this year at the Grammy Awards, presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her decades-long career.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to commence on July 26, 2024, with the opening ceremony set against the picturesque backdrop of the Seine River.

Aside from French singer Aya Nakamura, tother rumored performers include Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.