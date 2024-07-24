LAS VEGAS, July 24 — A rare collection of 76 of Michael Jackson's signed sketches using wax pencils, pastels, and watercolors will be auctioned off on Aug 3.

The coveted collection features the King of Pop in a Jedi-style robe, drawings of chairs, shoes, doors, chairs, keys, bi-planes, the gates of Neverland Ranch, flowers, Michelangelo’s David, several US presidents, Peter Pan, Andy Warhol, Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Each piece is accompanied with its own detailed description and date of creation.

Auction house Kings Auctions described the drawings as “some of the most coveted pieces of art by one of the biggest music icons in the world,” and are hailed not just as an investment, but as a chance to own a piece of music history.

The auction will be held in Los Angeles at a location yet to be disclosed next month.

Kings Auction stated that Jackson drew inspiration from various art genres, ranging from classical and architectural to pop art and formal portraiture.

Many of the sketches are signed, and some are double-sided.

The highlight of the auction will be Lot #1, encompassing the entire collection, with an opening bid set at US$1 million (RM4.65 million).

If this bid is met, the auction will conclude immediately, otherwise individual pieces will be sold separately.

Known as The Museum Collection due to its rarity, the artworks by Jackson are described by Kings Auction as a as deeply personal and reflective of different periods in the artist's life.

The passion for sketching for the singer, who died in 2009 at age 50, began at an early age.

“When he was older he sought guidance from world renowned artists to fine tune his talent resulting in these rare pieces of art,” stated Kings in a statement.

“Despite being known for his talent in music and dance, it is clear that Jackson had an innate talent for visual art as well.”

The collection, where every piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity of signature by world renowned music memorabilia signature expert Roger Epperson, can be viewed here.