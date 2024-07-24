PETALING JAYA, July 24, 2024 — K-Pop boyband The Boyz have revealed details for their highly anticipated third world tour, and Malaysian fans can rejoice as Kuala Lumpur is included.

The Boyz World Tour : Zeneration II is presented by Star Planet, the electrifying concert is scheduled to thrill fans on September 7 at the Mega Star Arena at 3pm.

Since their debut, the group have captured global attention with dynamic performances, impressive choreography, and chart-topping hits.

The group is set to put on a memorable show highlighting their versatility and talent backed by state-of-the-art stage production.

The tour kicked off with a series of sold-out concerts in Seoul, and will be followed by upcoming stops across Europe, US, and Southeast Asia, including cities like New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Macau, Osaka, Paris, and London, with additional cities to be announced.

Formed and managed by IST Entertainment, The Boyz comprises of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

Expect hits such as The Stealer, Thrill Ride, Maverick, Watch It, Nectar and Reveal.

For ticket information and updates, click here or follow Star Planet on social media.