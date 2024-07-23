SEOUL, July 23 — Rising K-pop stars NewJeans will go on break, their agency ADOR announced today on Instagram.

The popular group has made waves in South Korea, topping the charts and winning various awards including Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards with hits such as Attention, Super Shy and Ditto despite only just celebrating their second anniversary as a group just yesterday, on July 23.

As to when the girls will return from their hiatus, their agency has not given a date, only promising to come back after a “well-deserved rest” and that there would be “surprising content and updates” in the meantime.

In the long Instagram post, ADOR also said taking action at internet users for spreading hateful and defamatory content online.

Let’s hope despite the current ongoing tensions between ADOR and parent company HYBE, NewJeans status as a group will not be affected.