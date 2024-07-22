KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Movie production for Mom's Big News has started, to make it for screening during Chinese New Year next year.

Under the direction of Ernest Chong, the movie's production team includes executive producers Chan Fong, Aaron Kee, Tong Bing Yu and Jment Lim.

It is presented by Sunstrong Entertainment, CF Entertainment, BT Mediaspace, A Kind Man and produced by One ETC Pictures and co-produced by Marvelous Culture & Film.

Most notably, it features veteran Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen, famed for 1994 blockbuster He's A Woman, She's a Man which co-starred the late Leslie Cheung.

Starring Yuen and local talents Chan Fong, Tong Bing Yu, Juztin Lan, and Miko Wong, the story tells of the unexpected pregnancy of Rita Wong (played by Yuen) just as she and her husband Siu Hung (Chan), are planning for their retirement.

With two grown children, Mike (Lan) and Miki (Wong), the couple's life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of this surprise addition.

Adding to the family dynamic is Siu Hung’s sister, Fuk Ling (Tong), whose decision to remain child-free has strained her own marriage.

As she returns to the fold, she highlights the contemporary issue of declining birth rates, promising to bring both conflict and humor to the storyline.

The film explores the diverse perspectives on marriage, family, childbirth, and the value of life through its vibrant characters.

Chong hopes to deliver a film that combines humor with poignant, relatable moments.

"Through laughter and tears, we hope to provoke deep reflection on life’s unexpected twists and turns,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tong expressed her excitement about the project’s potential to resonate on a global scale.

"When the director proposed the idea, I invited Yuen to take on the lead role. Her participation is a testament to our dedication and the film’s potential, raising high expectations among audiences both in Malaysia and internationally,” she said.

Even before shooting began, the film had already captured the attention of the global film industry.

At the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, companies have shown interest in overseas distribution and IP licensing.

Meanwhile, Chan, making his debut as both executive producer and lead actor, takes on a challenging role that marks a departure from his usual on-screen persona.

Playing a submissive creative worker, he is eager to showcase his versatility and is excited about the dynamic chemistry with his co-stars.

"Facing such strong actors, I am ready to rise to the occasion,” he said.

Kee said this was Marvelous Culture & Film's fourth major project.

"We are confident that this combination of talent and dedication will make Mom's Big News the standout New Year film of 2025,” he said.