KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Ryan Reynolds has repeatedly debunked rumours that popstar Taylor Swift will appear in the Deadpool franchise.

The latest rumours were brought about by an IMAX poster for Deadpool and Wolverine. that featured the duo holding hands, wearing friendship bracelets similar to those synonymous with Swift's Eras Tour.

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ promo poster that reignited rumours of a Swift cameo. — Marvel Studios

And it appears it's just Reynold's sense of humour at play as the Bad Blood singer indeed does not show up in the latest instalment of the series that hits the big screens on July 25 in Malaysia.

The rumours have persisted since before the previous sequel in Deadpool 2, which the ‘merc with a mouth’ referenced by using images of the Bad Blood singer's cats, Meredith and Olivia.

At a recent interview on SiriusXM's Town Hall in New York, Reynolds shared about the playful origin of the inclusion of the felines.

“Yeah, there were whispers about Taylor making a cameo, but in reality, I had a T-shirt made with Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt,” he chuckled.

Asked if he has sought approval for the use of Swift's cats, he replied jokingly, “Nope, I was sued. Lost everything in that one.

“She’s got some serious legal firepower. Turns out, those were just the paralegals!”

Reynolds, 47, however did clarify that, “But ... I would never do such a thing without her permission.”

The Deadpool 2 crew reportedly had to get and apparently did get permission from Swift herself to use a picture of the cats in the movie.

Swift herself took to Instagram and put up two stories in which she first asked about their first appearance on the big screen.

The actor, alongside wife Blake Lively, joined Swift's fans at a Madrid concert, where they were captured dancing and enjoying the music, testimony to the actor's admission that his entire family is “obsessed” with the Grammy winner.

Reynolds and his wife are in reality long-time friends with Swift, with the couple's first three children, James, Inez and Betty getting shoutouts in the songs August and Betty from the 2020 album Folklore.

So two sequels later with no sign of Swift, does it mean the popstar will never cameo in Deadpool?

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius”.