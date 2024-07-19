KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best content of the week from international to local content.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week, from movies, streaming, music and books.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 15 to 21)

Indian 2 (New)

Despicable Me 4

Customs Frontline

Inside Out 2

Twisters (New)

A Quiet Place: Day One

Longlegs (New)

Project Silence (New)

Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram (New)

Crisis Negotiators

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 8 to 14)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

Magic and Muscles: Mashle: Magic And Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Season 1

The Double: Season 1

Supacell: Season 1

?OSHI NO KO?: Season 2

Omar & Hana: Season 1

Wistoria: Wand and Sword: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan

NAFSU

Lovely Runner

High School: Return of a Gangster

Running Man 2024

The Player 2

Private Bodyguard

Nenek Bongkok Tiga

Extra-ordinary You

The Auditors

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 21)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

LISA - Rockstar

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

BABYMONSTER - FOREVER

SZA - Nobody Gets Me

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 21)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Fahimi - Angau

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 5 to July 11)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Simon and Schuster)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

If Only You Remember by Norhafsah Hamid (Iman Publication)

Twisted Love by Ana Huang (Singel Uitgeverijen)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)

The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz (Touchstone)

How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be by Jack Canfield (HarperCollins)

Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Jian Goh)

Read People Like a Book by Patrick King (Big Mind LLC)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Extrovert?by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif Publication)

Kafe Purnama Bayu by Haninay (Bookiut)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif Publication)

Source: MPH