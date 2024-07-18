KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Madonna is back at work on new material for her long-delayed self-directed biopic about her early life as a future global icon.

Julia Garner, known for her roles in Inventing Anna and Ozark, remains attached to star in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The American pop superstar recently shared a glimpse of herself working on the screenplay from behind a typewriter.

One photo revealed that the film, previously untitled, is now called Who's That Girl — a nod to both Madonna's 1987 comedy and its chart-topping soundtrack single of the same name.

"I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this...........OKAY," Madonna captioned the Instagram post.

She also included a martini emoji alongside a video clip of a similar glass spinning on a turntable as she worked on the script.

Madonna first announced in September 2020 that she and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody were collaborating on an early draft for the film, initially titled Little Sparrow.

The two completed their work on the project in 2021, after which Cody left to pursue other ventures.

The Like a Virgin singer previously said that the film would follow her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey”.