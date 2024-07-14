KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Most parents don’t want to trouble their children when they grow old.
Likewise, actress Diana Danielle has expressed her desire to be sent to a retirement home once she retires from the entertainment industry, online media portal ohmedia.my reported today.
Speaking on the Girl Math Podcast, the actress explained that she made this decision because she doesn’t want to trouble her children once she becomes frail.
From Career to Retirement: She's planned it all! Join us tonight as @DianaDanielle™ shares her meticulously planned retirement vision, including living in a cozy retirement home in Seremban?
She added that she doesn’t want to worry about her children’s problems and only seeks peace during her old age, said ohmedia.my.
Diana said she discussed this plan with her eldest son, Muhammad, who promised to take care of her when she gets older.
The actress has two children, Muhammad, 10, and Nur Aurora, eight, whom she shares with actor Farid Kamil.
Diana listed her retirement plans, which include living with peers as well as enjoying activities like karaoke, chess, and conversations.