PETALING JAYA, July 10 — K-pop monster rookies NewJeans won't be in Malaysia but like their hit song Hype Boy, their fans are still “hyped”.

The South Korean girl group and renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami are set to launch an exclusive pop-up at 1 Utama tomorrow. The store will end on September 22.

Visitors and fans will get to step into a mesmerising world inspired by NewJeans' latest singles Supernatural and How Sweet.

For the uninitiated, the South Korean girl group formed by ADOR comprises five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. They are known for their girl next door image and musical stylings reminiscent of the 1990s and 2000s.

NewJeans debuted in July 2022 with the single Attention, their first number one song on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

It was followed shortly by two singles, Hype Boy and Cookie, with the former becoming the longest-running song on the Billboard Global 200 by a K-pop female act. The singles were all featured on their eponymous debut extended play (EP),

How Sweet was NewJeans' comeback this year with the pre-release single Bubblegum. Meanwhile, Supernatural marks the group's debut Japanese single with the B-side track Right Now.

Exclusive merchandise like photocards, keychains, and pins will be sold as large LED displays and NewJeans’ songs playing round the clock for fans to enjoy.

The 1,500 square feet pop-up will also showcase artwork and Instagram-worthy photo walks and a vintage photo wall where fans can take photos with life-size posters of the group.

These pop-up stores have showed up around the region in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Why are NewJeans considered popular?

Since their 2022 debut, NewJeans has rapidly gained popularity in the Kpop scene due to their catchy music, unique Y2K style, trendy dances and artistic music videos.

Their fresh approach and dynamic stage presence have garnered a large, dedicated fanbase, known as “bunnies.”

The group’s success lies in their chart-topping singles and sold-out concerts internationally, establishing them as one of the leading Kpop acts.

Their label HYBE has also fallen into controversy lately with accusations against their agency ADOR’s chief executive officer Min-Hee Jin of stealing shares, of which she is still being investigated for.

Collaborating with Takashi Murakami

In honour of the NewJeans' Japanese debut single, Min decided to work with Murakami on the album art of Supernatural, Korea Times reported.

It was revealed through an animated teaser video released on April 30 featuring the members drawn in Murakami’s signature style.

Murakami himself stated during a talk at his Takashi Murakami: MurakamiZombie exhibition in January 2023 that he is a fan of NewJeans and would be grateful to meet them.

Fans are particularly excited about the collaboration with Takashi Murakami due to his status as a globally acclaimed contemporary artist.

Known for his vibrant and playful art style, Murakami's collaboration with NewJeans brings a unique artistic flair to the merchandise featuring his signature flower motif.

The combination of NewJeans' youthful energy and Murakami's distinctive art creates highly coveted items like pins, stickers, and badges that fans are eager to own.

This collaboration adds a layer of exclusivity and artistic value, making the merchandise even more desirable.

Expect queues and long lines

The KL store will command the 'Attention' of NewJeans fans, who are expected to queue early to get the merchandise.

But why are fans known as bunnies willing to queue for hours for this pop-up experience?

TikTok user @summertreasurejournal queued at the Jakarta pop-up for over two hours, only to find many of the merchandise to be sold out.

Despite that, she was still happy to enjoy the artwork on display and snap pictures at the photo wall, enjoying NewJeans’ concept.

Online user @bellisveryhappy visited the Shibuya pop-up and enjoyed the various activities available like custom-coloured posters and the photo booth.

The Shibuya pop-up also featured a large camper van plastered with NewJeans artwork from Murakami which he said was a photo-worthy spot.

Another video by @shunsuKakuuchi captured the long block-divided queues at the opening of the Shibuya pop-up.

Many visitors have reported special items being sold out in minutes and the queues lasting up to hours.

All this and more can be expected at the 1 Utama pop-up tomorrow.