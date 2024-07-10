LONDON, July 10 — Argentina took a shot at music artist Drake after the Canadian lost US$300,000 (RM1.4 million) on a bet his country would beat the defending champions in Tuesday’s Copa America semi-final, using rap rival Kendrick Lamar’s song to send him a message.

Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a US$2.88 million payout if Canada won, but goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi moved Argentina into a fourth final in five editions.

Drake bets on Canada to beat Argentina tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ra2E3zXeD9 — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) July 9, 2024

The World Cup winners responded to Drake’s post with a photo accompanied by the caption: “Not like us”, the title of a “diss” track released by Lamar in May which criticised the Canadian artist and which has been streamed nearly half a billion times on Spotify.

Not like us, ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

The music video has over 115 million views on YouTube after both rappers released several solo tracks taking aim at each other.

Argentina are looking to secure a record 16th Copa America title and will play either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday’s final. — Reuters

