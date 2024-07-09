KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — K-pop group Infinite's leader Kim Sung Kyu has announced his upcoming solo Asia tour, starting with two nights in KL.

This marks KIm's first time in Malaysia after 11 years and his debut solo performance here.

Debuting in 2010 as the leader of Infinite, Kim has since carved out a successful career in music, films, TV, musicals and hosting.

The concert will be held on August 10 at 8pm and August 11 at 4pm at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on July 17 at noon, with prices ranging from RM588 to RM788.

Advertisement