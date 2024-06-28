KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Legendary rocker Datuk Awie is set to be a father for the seventh time next month.

The 55-year-old told Harian Metro that his wife Sharifah Ladyana would deliver the baby boy via Caesarian on July 7.

“I have decided to name my seventh child Arjuna,” he said.

Awie, whose real name is Ahmad Azhar Othman, said he was excited for the baby's arrival although initially he felt shy due to his age.

“But I take this as rezeki from God," he said.

The Wings vocalist said according to his schedule, he is supposed to be in Kelantan on work commitments when his wife is due.

“I need to get back in time before my wife enters the operating theatre,” he said.

Awie has five children from his two previous marriages while this is his second child with Sharifah with the first child born in 2020.