NEW YORK, June 18 — Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges today in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned this morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website. — Reuters

