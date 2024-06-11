KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The production for the upcoming live-action Keluang Man film has officially begun.

Astro Shaw shared exciting behind the scene images from the set including a first look at lead actor Nas Muammar Zar as Borhan aka Keluang Man.

In the newly released images which appear to have a darker undertone, Nas is seen clad in patient's attire, recognisable due to the character's psychiatric background.

Principal photography for 'Keluang Man' has begun and will include various locations across Klang Valley as well as in Kluang, Johor. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Other images also include snapshots of director Anwari Ashraf on set.

Meanwhile, additional cast has also been announced for the highly anticipated film which includes radio icon Halim Othman, Amelia Henderson, Sham Sunder, Dennis Yin, and Miss Universe Malaysia 2019, Shweta Sekhon.

Principal photography for the film is currently includes locations in the Klang Valley as well as key locations from the animation series, in Kluang, Johor.

The film will be directed by the co-creator of the 'Polis Evo' trilogy and director and showrunner of popular series 'Projek: High Council' and 'Projek: Anchor SPM' Anwari Ashraf. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Created by the late Malaysian animator Datuk Kamn Ismail, Keluang Man tells the story of Borhan, a psychiatric patient who becomes a masked vigilante superhero.

Keluang Man was a hit for many growing up in the 90’s through its comics and animated series.

Other local stars that will be joining the cast on the upcoming film also includes actor Remy Ishak who will be taking up the role of Keluang Man’s arch nemesis, Shamsir as well as Datuk Rosyam Nor as Ahmad and Anwaar Beg Moghal as Inspektor Sahab.

The film, which is produced by Astro Shaw in collaboration with Keluang Man intellectual property (IP) owner Iconic Animation Studio, is expected to be released in 2025.

While waiting for the release of the film, fans and audiences can watch the popular animation series at www.keluangman.com now, including episodes from season one through season three.