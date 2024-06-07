KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — US rapper and producer Pharrell Williams has debuted the first trailer for his upcoming biopic and it will be told uniquely in the form of Lego animation.

The biopic titled Piece by Piece is produced by Focus Features and helmed by Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville who has worked on acclaimed musical documentary 20 Feet from Stardom (2013).

The two-minutes and 37 seconds trailer starts with Williams, or his Lego version, telling Neville that he wants to make his biopic using Lego pieces before the screen cuts to a shot of Williams recreating his iconic Happy music video.

The animated film will take audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of Williams and his evolution in music.

Aside from that, the trailer features a slew of A-list celebrities such as Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani along with Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes.

The Piece by Piece trailer has now been viewed over two million times in less than 24 hours on Youtube.

Williams debuted his music career back in 1992 as a music producer for R&B duo The Neptunes which comprises him and US producer Chad Hugo.

Williams has since made a name for himself and has produced some of the biggest hits such as the iconic Alright track by Kendrick Lamar and Blurred Lines featuring Robin Thicke and T.I.

He was also featured in the Get Lucky track by French electronic music duo Daft Punk which has won the 2014 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year.

Piece by Piece is set to release in cinemas this October 11.