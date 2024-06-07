KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Hong Kong veteran entertainer Eric Tsang has ‘offered’ himself to act in the sequel to Sheriff: Narko Integriti.

Tsang made the offer during the movie’s premiere in Hong Kong on Thursday where he met director Syafiq Yusof.

Taking to social media, Syafiq said he had a long chat with Tsang, whom he described as a humble person.

He also said he would hold on to Tsang’s advice to him where there should be no compromise on film quality.

Advertisement

“Thank you Master Eric Tsang,” he wrote in the post.

In a separate post on X, Syafiq denied that Sheriff did not do well in Indonesia due to lack of support foir Malaysian films.

Advertisement

“The failure is entirely my own. No one should be blamed,” he said.

Sentimen yg mengatakan filem Sheriff tidak laku di Indonesia kerana mereka tidak sokong filem Malaysia adalah 100 peratus tidak benar! Kegagalan filem Sheriff di Indonesia adalah kegagalan saya sendiri. Tidak harus persalahkan sesiapa. — Syafiq Yusof (@syafiqyusof) June 5, 2024

He added that Sheriff still lacked behind Indonesian films and if a movie is not popular there, it is not due to movie goers but the director.

Rakyat Indonesia berHAK untuk memilih filem yg mahu dipertonton. Saya akui filem Sheriff masih jauh ketinggalan kalau dibandingkan dengan filem2 aksi Indonesia. Sekiranya sesebuah filem itu tidak laku di sesebuah tempat, itu bukan salah penonton tetapi salah pembikin. — Syafiq Yusof (@syafiqyusof) June 5, 2024

“I have to be responsible for this failure and need to work harder to improve on the quality of my film in the future,” he added, thanking Indonesia for allowing the film to be screened there.

Saya yg harus bertanggungjawab atas kegagalan ini dan harus terus berusaha untuk memperbaiki kualiti filem saya di masa depan. Saya berterima kasih kepada negara Indonesia kerana memberi peluang untuk filem Sheriff ditayangkan di sana — Syafiq Yusof (@syafiqyusof) June 5, 2024

Sheriff: Narko Integriti follows Sheriffudin Hussein (played by Zul Ariffin), a cop who catches corrupt officers, and is tasked to find the ‘Meth Killer’, who he suspects is someone from the Narcotics department.

The movie also stars Datuk Aaron Aziz, Syafiq Kyle, and Elizabeth Tan.