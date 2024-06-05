PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders film on Netflix.

According to Variety, plot details and additional casting remain under wraps, but production is set to begin later this year and will be made in collaboration with BBC Film.

The untitled film will be directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes of the show’s first season in 2013, and will be written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight.

Knight will also co-produce the film alongside Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley, with executive producers including Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

Knight has stated, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

