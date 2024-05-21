PETALING JAYA, May 21 — In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, T-Pain has released new ballad On This Hill.

The American rapper-singer, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm recently premiered his new single.

The release was accompanied by a music video of T-Pain performing the song live, seated around a campfire with the musicians who contributed to the track.

In the opening verse, he sings about the pain of broken hearts being more intense on Saturdays, expressing that although it's Friday night and he's had worse days, this time he's not the one suffering.

In a May 17 press release, T-Pain, 39, explained that the song is about building the confidence to stand up against external criticism, stating, “This song is really about refusing to be gaslit anymore.”

He further remarked, “It's about coming to a realisation that I have to stand up for myself.

Over the years, that has just been something I've had to open my eyes to and learn how to deal with it.

So yeah, I'll die on this hill, ha!”

The metaphorical hill he references in the song represents the journey people undertake to discover self-love.

Alongside offering his fans an anthem about the journey to self-love, the rapper partnered with Talkspace in May to sponsor a year of therapy for someone in need.