KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Action-thriller film Sheriff: Narko Integriti is a certified hit, raking in over RM11.4 million at the box-office over four days.

Director Syafiq Yusof expressed his gratefulness at how well the film has been performing and thanked Malaysian cinemagoers for their support.

“Alhamdulillah. In just FOUR days of screening, it has reached RM11.4 MILLION!” Yusof wrote on Instagram.

“The SHERIFF squad wants to say a million thanks for your solid support!...Let’s break the box office!!”

The film premiered on Thursday and managed to earn around RM1 million in early collections and grossed RM6.4 million at cinemas nationwide after two days.

Syafiq’s film puts a fresh spin on the cop thriller genre by focusing on a cop who catches his corrupt peers, a sensitive topic previously considered taboo for local film.

The director worked on the film’s story with Skop Production’s chairman and co-executive producer Datuk Yusof Haslam with guidance from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

Sheriff features an ensemble cast of Zul Ariffin, Syafiq Kyle, Datuk Aaron Aziz and Elizabeth Tan.