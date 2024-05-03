KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Pop sensation Dua Lipa was on radio channel Apple Music 1 to talk to Zane Lowe about her new album Radical Optimism and how writing songs for it was therapeutic.

On the title of the album, she said: “It was a term that my friend told me, I was doing an interview with him, and he was like, “You know what the world needs? Is radical optimism.” And I lived with that thought for so long, and it just became more and more prevalent as time went on.”

The singer said she felt that she was finally in a place to be speaking at length about her album in a way she hadn’t done before.

“Finally, I’m at a place in my career where I feel really confident. It took me so long to get to this place. We’re doing the tell-all. This is my first time talking about anything, album title, the record, the songs individually.”

That willingness to be open also extended to her songwriting process.

“By writing these songs, it’s a form of therapy for me. It’s just such a vulnerable thing to do, to write your thoughts down into melody, and then have it be consumed by other people.”

Besides her new album, she also talked about her experience performing at the Glastonbury Festival as well as the reasoning behind starting her own podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

You can watch the entire video of the session here.