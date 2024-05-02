KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The film Sheriff directed by Syafiq Yusof continues to receive an extraordinary response in cinemas, raking in a total of RM44.5 million over the first two weeks of screening.

Syafiq’s father, Datuk Yusof Haslam said the success was a shot in the arm for the country’s film industry after a bleak year or two.

“Alhamdulillah, with the fantastic reception of ‘Sheriff’ at the cinemas, the industry is breathing new life again.

“This also fuels us to continue working hard to produce quality films,” he said when met at the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Previously, the film Mat Kilau, directed by another of Yusof’s sons, Shamsul, made history by grossing RM97 million in 2022, making it the highest-grossing film in the country.

Yusof, who is also the chairman of Skop Productions and the executive producer of the film, thanked members of the audience who were full of praise for the exceptional work put into it.

Sheriff, which premiered on April 19, features Zul Ariffin, Syafiq Kyle, Azira Shafinaz, and Elizabeth Tan, telling the story of Nazri, a police officer from the Narcotics Department who feels that Tony Ifrit’s drug syndicate was getting out of hand.

Nazri is determined to solve the case himself because Tony often manages to evade the grip of the law.

At the same time, Sheriff, an officer from the Integrity Department, has been sent by the Inspector-General of Police to solve the “Meth Killer” case and is assigned to work with Nazri under one department. — Bernama