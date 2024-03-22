PETALING JAYA, March 22 — During Dr. Dre’s appearance on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the rapper-producer disclosed that Eminem’s 12th studio album is presently in progress and scheduled for release this year.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now. Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” said Dre. “And I actually talked to him, and he said it’s OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show.”

“So, he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow,” Dre explained.

Despite collaborating with Slim Shady on the upcoming project, the co-founder of Death Row Records confessed that he’s uncertain about the eventual sound of the final product.

Earlier this week, Dre was bestowed with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Snoop Dogg and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, who appeared with Dre on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as Eminem, attended the ceremony to show their support.

Dre said, “I didn’t expect for there to be that many people out there to represent, but that was great.”

Eminem’s last full-length original studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, was released in 2020 and gave rise to the hit Godzilla featuring Juice WRLD, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following this project, Eminem released Music to Be Murdered By - Side B in the same year and subsequently unveiled the greatest hits album Curtain Call 2 in 2022.