HULU SELANGOR, May 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao has unveiled a five-pronged manifesto for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election.

Themed ‘Kekal Kuala Kubu’, the manifesto focuses on economic aspects; facilities; environment and recreation; heritage and culture; and people’s well-being.

Pang, who is representing the unity government in the by-election, said under the economic thrust, she aims to boost economic activities based on industrial development in Hulu Selangor, besides empowering the local tourism sector and entrepreneurship.

“I will also advocate for high-tech investments, which will create job opportunities for the local residents,” she said when launching the manifesto at a mega unity ceramah here last night.

Pang, 31, said under the facilities core, she aspires to implement improvements to the transportation system and public amenities besides enhancing internet speed in KKB.

Through the environmental and recreational thrust, the former press secretary to the Housing and Local Government Minister pledged to ensure KKB undergoes sustainable development without neglecting environmental conservation aspects.

“Under the heritage and cultural core, I will also launch initiatives to preserve and promote the heritage and culture in KKB. I am determined to preserve and maintain KKB as an outstanding heritage and cultural site in Malaysia,” she said.

Pang said besides that, she will also give priority to the issue of people’s well-being to ensure no one is left behind.

“I express my gratitude to the party leadership for choosing me as the candidate. This is my manifesto if elected as a representative of the people.

“This manifesto is the result of feedback I received from KKB residents I met after campaigning for almost a week and also the result of research conducted by me and the campaign team,” she said.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, DAP national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari were among the PH leaders who attended the event.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

Polling is on May 11 and early voting is on May 7. — Bernama