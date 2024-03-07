KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, is making his directorial debut with a six-episode series titled Stardom.

The series, produced by Shah Rukh’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment, reportedly went on floors in July 2023.

Stardom features Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role and will shed light on the inner workings of the Bollywood film industry, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Some big names from the industry rumoured to make cameo appearances in the series include Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol and Shah Rukh himself.

Aryan, 26, made his acting debut as a child artist, portraying the younger version of Shah Rukh’s character, Rahul Raichand in the opening sequence of Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

He also did the voiceover for Simba’s character in the Hindi version of The Lion King (2019) alongside his father who dubbed for Mufasa.

In October 2021, Aryan was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs during a cruise ship raid but the Narcotics Control Bureau cleared the charges on him in May 2022.

Last year, Aryan founded his own luxury streetwear brand titled D’YAVOL X.