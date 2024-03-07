PETALING JAYA, March 7 — Ming-Na Wen has been added to the ensemble of Sony's upcoming Karate Kid movie.

According to Variety, previously disclosed members of the cast include Ben Wang from American Born Chinese (2023) in the lead role, along with returning actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, reprising their roles from prior instalments in the series.

Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley are also set to feature.

Similar to the film's storyline, specifics regarding Wen's character remain undisclosed.

It is said that the newest Karate Kid film isn't directly connected to the Netflix sequel series, Cobra Kai (2018).

Jonathan Entwistle, known for his work as the creator and director of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This (2020) and The End of the F***ing World (2017), will be the director.

Rob Lieber, the writer behind Peter Rabbit (2018) is tasked with crafting the screenplay, with Karen Rosenfelt as the producer.

Wen portrays Fennec Shand in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett (2021), a spinoff of The Mandalorian (2019), and most recently appeared in the second season of HBO's Hacks (2021).

Her contributions to various Disney projects led to her being honoured as a Disney Legend in 2019. Additionally, Wen was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023.

She is scheduled to star in the upcoming movie Peachville, alongside Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti and Simon Pegg.