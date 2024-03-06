PETALING JAYA, March 6 — American musicians Usher and Ludacris have a reason to celebrate.

The 45-year-old U Got It Bad singer and the 46-year-old Act a Fool performer revealed on X (formerly referred to as Twitter) that Usher’s 2004 song Yeah! which includes Ludacris and Lil Jon, achieved platinum status 13 times over.

On Monday, Ludacris first posted on the social media platform, disclosing that the song had amassed 13 million units by February 9, merely two days before the duo’s Super Bowl rendition of Yeah! alongside a snapshot of a Spotify plaque he had recently received, demonstrating that the track had established a new record by amassing one billion streams.

According to Billboard, this marks the inaugural occasion where Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon have collectively achieved a song that garnered one billion Spotify streams.

Between February 11 and 12, the track accumulated 4.8 million official on-demand streams in the United States, a notable increase from the 2.3 million streams recorded during February 9 and 10, as reported by Billboard.

Since his Super Bowl halftime show, the eight-time Grammy winner’s music collection has seen a surge in streaming, with Yeah! leading the charge.

Usher’s performance at the Super Bowl showcased a star-studded lineup of special guests.

He opened the show with Alicia Keys, who performed her own song If I Ain’t Got You before joining the main act for a rendition of their collaborative track My Boo.

Usher chimed in on the good news on Tuesday by tweeting his collaborator’s post, “Thank U to Everyone Who Ever Pressed Play”.