KUCHING, March 4 — Newly-crowned Bintang RTM 2024 Roziena Ixzy or better known as Roxy Ixzy plans to release a Bidayuh single this year.

In an interview upon her arrival at Kuching International Airport last night, Roxy said her debut single will be released in collaboration with Xibo Entertainment (Xibo).

Xibo general manager Jay C Panganiban said her debut release is set to be a Bidayuh track as a heartfelt gesture to thank the Bidayuh community.

“We are going on a tour this coming Gawai, then deliberate on whether to release a single or an album for Roxy. We plan to extend Roxy’s market presence not only in Sarawak, but also Indonesia and overseas.

“But now we are focusing on producing a Bidayuh song for Roxy because we want to give back to their community. Our sights are fixed on winning the Bidayuh Song Award,” he said.

Roxy, a Bidayuh lass from Kampung Bratan here, said she began her singing journey in primary school after being urged by a teacher to participate in singing contests, where she secured first place every year.

“I come from a musical family background. Both my parents are talented singers, and even my siblings share a love for singing,” she said.

Prior to joining Bintang RTM 2024, Roxy said she worked for her father’s construction company.

Detailing the journey that led her to join the competition, she shared: “Funny story, I found myself casually strolling through Vivacity Megamall at the end of last year, dressed in unkempt clothes and flip-flops.

“It was then that DJ Nana from RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) Sarawak hailed me from the escalator and asked me to join the audition for that show,” the 26-year-old recalled.

Roxy also expressed her admiration for Sarawakian superstar Dayang Nurfaizah, revealing herself as a devoted fan who wishes to collaborate with Dayang someday.

When asked for her advice for youths, Roxy said they should pursue their passions without delay. — Borneo Post