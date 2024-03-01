NEW YORK, March 1 — From Elton John’s glasses to a Banksy triptych, a collection of more than 900 items and artworks belonging to the legendary British musician fetched more than US$20 million (RM94.76 million) at several auctions this month, Christie’s said yesterday.

The auction house held a series of eight sales, both in person and online up until Wednesday for the collection of the 76-year-old’s belongings, including an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, which sold for US$12,600.

As enthusiastic collectors made bids, John’s grand piano fetched over US$200,000, while a pair of sunglasses, a key element of the singer’s signature look, found a buyer for US$22,680, ten times more than the initial estimate.

Most of the items came from the artist’s palatial home in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a base for his American tours, and which he recently sold.

Advertisement

The legendary musician, known for hits like Your Song, Rocket Man, and Sacrifice, for flamboyant costumes and support for HIV/AIDS causes, wrapped up his farewell tour last year.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie’s said, as the singer found “solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities” there.

With works by artists Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe and Richard Avedon, the collection, which he built together with his husband David Furnish, shows the couple’s taste in contemporary art.

Advertisement

This handout picture provided by Christie's New York on January 11, 2024 shows a pair of silver leather tall platform boots, circa 1971, part of a selection of fashion pieces from Elton John's dazzling stage wardrobe. — AFP pic/Christie's

The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world’s top auction houses.

Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for £40 million pounds (RM239.3 million), Sotheby’s said. — AFP